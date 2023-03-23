Alyssa Milano Surprises Reese Witherspoon With Tiny Bra Top Photo, OMG

Alyssa Milano is winning at the throwback Thursday photo game on Instagram. The former child star (Sam on Who’s the Boss? with Tony Danza) is sharing some doozies from her long-spanning career.

When fellow Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon turned 47 this week, Milano posted the photo below of Witherspoon in a fluffy top and Milano in a tiny crocheted bra top and low-riding pants.

Milano captioned it: “Happy Birthday to this magical unicorn. Love you, lady! You continue to inspire me all these years later. So grateful there is you.”

Milano fans are going wild over the photo and are proving their knowledge of Milano films. As one replied: “OMG FEAR IS MY FAVORITE MOVIE!” Milano and Witherspoon starred together in the 1996 thriller Fear with Mark Wahlberg as the obsessive, psychopath boyfriend. Trailer above.

When Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, The Big Bang Theory) became a mother earlier this month, Milano shared the TBT photo above from their days together on the hit series Charmed. Cuoco replied: “OMG!”

Milano shared the matching purple crop top photo above to wish her other Charmed co-star, Holly Combs Ryan, a happy birthday.