Kerry Condon Ziplines in Bikini, ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’

Irish actress Kerry Condon is known for her roles on Better Call Saul (Stacey Ehrmantraut) and Ray Donovan (Molly), and in films including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and The Banshees of Inisherin. For the latter, she won a BAFTA (see below with fellow winner Cate Blanchett for Tar) and she’s been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The Banshees of Inisherin has been nominated for a total of nine Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Colin Farrell), Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan), and Best Original Screenplay.

When not on a movie set, Condon enjoys traveling as seen in the bikini zipline photo above which she captioned: “I love Mexico.”

Condon also flaunted her bare legs while in New York (see balcony photo above), where she shot Ray Donovan the finale season and the movie.

Get ready to see more of Condon: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Irish thriller film In the Land of Saints and Sinners. Liam Neeson plays the “brooding” protagonist: “a newly-retired assassin” who “finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists.” The film is scheduled for a June 22 release.