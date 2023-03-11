Katie Holmes Stuns in Fishnet Dress, “Looks Like Kate Middleton”

Hollywood star Katie Holmes is best known for her breakthrough role as Joey Potter in the teen drama Dawson’s Creek with James Van Der Deek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson, among others. Holmes went on to star in movies including The Ice House, Batman Begins, and Thank You For Not Smoking, to name a few.

Holmes made her directorial debut with the 2016 film All We Had. More recently, she directed and starred in the 2022 romantic comedy set during the pandemic, Alone Together.

Her third film, Rare Objects, will be released in theaters on April 14. Holmes directs, stars and co-wrote the script.

To announce the release of her movie, Holmes shared the stunning behind-the-scenes photo above. (That’s Holmes on the right in the fishnet dress.) More than one fan sees a resemblance to Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales.

“I thought it was Kate Middleton,” one fan wrote. Another chimed in: “For a few seconds, I thought you were the Princess of Wales.”

We haven’t seen Middleton in a fishnet dress, but she and Holmes have similar hair, complexion and a love of fashion. Above is the Princess of Wales in a sheer lace dress.

Holmes has also worn a teal dress (above). The color suits both women.

Rare Objects tells the story of a young woman (Julie Mayorga) who seeks to rebuild her life when she takes work at an antique store in New York City. Alan Cumming co-stars. Watch trailer above.