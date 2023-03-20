Heather Graham Bares Legs in Tiny Romper, ‘Head to Toe Perfection’

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Heather Graham. She stars in the AppleTV+ series Extrapolations about climate change and how it will affect people in the future. As seen below, with co-star Matthew Rhys, Graham flaunts her bare legs in a tiny gold romper, among other provocative ensembles.

Graham’s fans are going wild over the photos. As one replied: “It’s good to know that Heather Graham will still be hot in 2037.” Another chimed in: “you look breathtakingly beautiful.”

Graham keeps her fans happy especially when she shares bikini photos from her travels. As one fan replied: “she’s head-to-toe perfection.”

Graham is also promoting her upcoming faith-based movie, A Wing and a Prayer, with Dennis Quaid. See dramatic photo below.

The based-on-a-true-story-of-survival story will be released on Amazon Prime on April 7 (Good Friday).