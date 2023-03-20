Avril Lavigne and Halsey Twin in Cat Eye Makeup, ‘Need This Collab So Bad’

It’s no secret that Canadian pop punk star Avril Lavigne enjoyed her time at Paris Fashion Week. While in the City of Lights, she was spotted smooching with rapper Tyga, and sitting front row at Stella McCartney‘s fashion show between American actress Jessica Alba and Miley Cyrus‘s little sister Noah Cyrus. (Swipe below.)

When Lavigne shared the photos below from the Lanvin fashion show, her fans went wild with excitement when they swiped and saw Lavigne sitting next to singer Halsey, who rocked a sheer black dress and cat-eye makeup just like Lavigne. (It’s the last photo of the series.)

More than one fan voiced their approval of a future collaboration between Lavigne and Halsey.

As one replied: “I need that Avril x Halsey collab so bad.” Another chimed in and suggested to Lavigne: “How about Let Go/UnderMySkin 20th anniversary tour next year?”