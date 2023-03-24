Danica Patrick Flaunts Legs in High-Tide Shorts, ‘Swiftie for Life’

Danica Patrick, the most successful woman in the history of American auto racing, is back at the track. The retired race car driver is providing commentary with NASCAR on FOX for the Vegas and Phoenix races. Patrick is getting rave reviews for her broadcasting skills. As one fan replied: “Excellent job on the broadcast… You and Clint have great chemistry… Added some fun and laughter to the booth.”

As seen below in Vegas, the 40-year-old turned heads in a white blazer with a pair of black leather pants and big high heel boots.

For the Phoenix race, Patrick wowed in a totally different look. She flaunted her muscular legs in a pair of “high-tide” floral pleated shorts (by designer Zimmerman) and open-toe nude-colored high heels (below).

As one fan replied: “Those legs!”

When not at work, Patrick enjoys her time-off with friends as seen in the photos and video below at the Taylor Swift concert.

Patrick (in the off-shoulder dress above, reports: that Taylor Swift “sang 44 songs and it was the most amazing concert I have ever seen. Swiftie for life.”

As seen above, Patrick also enjoys her time-off alone, under the sun.