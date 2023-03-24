Ana de Armas’s ‘Blonde’ Oscars Lipstick Is For Sale

Hollywood movie star Ana de Armas is best known for her roles as nurse Marta in Knives Out, Bond girl Paloma in the 2021 James Bond film No Time to Die and, most recently, as the legendary blonde bombshell Norma Jean (aka Marilyn Monroe) in the fictional biopic Blonde (2022) based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

De Armas, who was nominated for Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards, turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning hip-hugging gown that Monroe would presumably be proud of (see above).

When cosmetics giant Estee Lauder shared the photo, it described de Armas’s look as “enchanting” and made sure fans knew what the movie star was wearing on her famous lips: Estee Lauder’s new Pure Color Creme Lipstick in Irresistible and Renegade.

Both “lip-adoring” lipsticks “with striking and plumping color” are currently on sale at Macy’s ($30), among other online retailers.

Get ready to see more of de Armas: she stars in the upcoming action adventure comedy Ghosted with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans. It premieres on AppleTV+ on April 21. Watch trailer above.