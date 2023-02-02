Peyton List Stuns in Unzipped Bustier, Milo Manheim Reacts

Actress Peyton List is best known for her role as Emma Ross in Disney’s Jessie and Bunk’d, Holly in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film franchise, and — most recently — as Tory Nichols in the Karate Kid series on Netflix, Cobra Kai, with Ralph Macchio.

When not promoting the final season of Cobra Kai, the 24-year-old star is promoting her new teen drama series, School Spirits, on Paramount Plus. Watch trailer below.

List plays the protagonist, Madison Nears, a teenager who wakes up one day in her high school to discover that she’s dead. At the school, she’s welcomed into a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo. One of the boys is portrayed by Milo Manheim (Disney’s Zombies movie franchise).

When List shared the stunning photos above, of her modeling an unzipped MONSE’s scuba bustier top with long gloves, a black leather pencil skirt and nude-color ankle strap pointy toe stilettos (by Stuart Weitzman), Manheim replied: “Oooo👀.”

The official Paramount Plus account replied: “Obsessed.”

It’s not the first time she’s rocked the “push-up” corset look, as seen above at a Vanity Fair event.

School Spirits will be released on Friday, March 10 via Paramount Plus.