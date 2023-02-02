‘ER’ Actress Celebrates One Year Sober, “Sending Support”

Kellie Martin commanded the screen whenever she appeared on camera in Life Goes On (Becca Thatcher) and ER (Lucy Knight), two of the popular TV shows in which the versatile actress starred.

An accomplished child actor who graduated from Yale University in 2001 with a degree in art history, Martin recently shared a personal social media post celebrating a one-year anniversary of being alcohol free.

My friends! It's my birthday. I've been one year without alcohol! ♥️Sending support to everyone else on this journey! — Kellie Martin (@Kellie_Martin) February 1, 2023

Martin is generous in her candid tweet, wishing good things for others who are on the often challenging sobriety path.

The actress is now most often seen portraying Hailey Dean in the popular series of television films known as the Hailey Dean Mystery films.

The nine Hailey Dean Mystery movies so far include: Deadly Estate; Dating Is Murder; Murder, With Love; 2+2 = Murder; A Marriage Made For Murder; A Will To Kill; Killer Sentence: Death on Duty; Prescription for Murder.

Martin is also an executive producer on the series.