Naomi Campbell Struts Shirtless in Low-Waisted ‘Bumsters’

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has a plethora of experience walking a runway. She was 15 when she first appeared on the cover of British Elle. The 52-year-old English model continues to show the fashion world how it’s done.

As seen in the stunning photos, Campbell rocks an unbuttoned, cropped slashed jacket with a deep v-neckline and a pair of low-waisted flared pants (inspired by the iconic bumsters) — sans shirt. (Note: the term bumsters refers to very low-cut pants that reveal part of the “bum.”

Also, as seen in the video below, Campbell is the star of the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2023 campaign which celebrates “strength and individuality.” Other celebrities modeling McQueen in the campaign include actress Sadie Sink (Stranger Things, The Whale).

With the video, Campbell gives credit to director Jonas Akerlund and music credit to avant-garde artist Laurie Anderson (widow of the Velvet Underground’s Lou Reed) and Kronos Quartet for ‘The Dark Side.’

Get ready to see more of Sink (above in the McQueen dress). She will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming drama Berlin Nobody. Eric Bana (Dirty John, Troy) plays the protagonist, an American social psychologist who, while investigating a local cult, discovers that his daughter (Sink) has become involved with a mysterious local boy. Berlin Nobody is scheduled for a October 12, 2023 release.