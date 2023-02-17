Jessica Simpson Pops a Squat, ‘When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go’

Most people wouldn’t want a photo of themselves pulling down their pants in public to pee in a corner to make the rounds on the Internet, but mega star Jessica Simpson is an exception. When the singer/actress posted the throwback photo below, she captioned it: “When you gotta go, you gotta go. Set life.”

With such a provocative pose comes comments of judgement (“cringy”) but her die-hard fans and famous friends are having fun with Simpson. Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe replied: “Omg I’m so happy NOTHING has changed.” And actress Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde) replied: “I get it. And it saves water” with a laughing crying emoji.

One non-celebrity fan replied to the judgmental: “Oh no, a picture of her bending over and showing absolutely nothing. Some of you really have no sense of humor.” Another chimed in: “Your not a real lady unless you can pop a squat!!!!”

Simpson captioned the photo below: “Pop a Sidewalk Squat.”

Some fans admire Simpson’s boldness: “So real. Not many famous ppl would post this. I just love who real she is now.”