Christina Ricci Shows Off $4,000 Birthday Present From Husband

Hollywood movie star Christina Ricci is known for her roles in movies including Mermaids with Cher and Winona Ryder, The Addams Family with Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston, and in the current creepy series Yellowjackets with Juliette Lewis, among many others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Ricci spends time with her husband, hair stylist Mark Hampton, and her two children. Below is Mark with their baby girl, Cleopatra.

On her 43rd birthday, Ricci shared the photo below. It’s a signed drawing of the four characters on The Golden Girls by celebrity illustrator Al Hirschfeld (who famously hid at least one ‘NINA’ in every drawing, in honor of his daughter, Nina).

Ricci thanked her husband for the “Best birthday present ever!!!” and explains that The Golden Girls was her “favorite TV show when I was a little girl!”

The Golden Girls — starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as four older women living together under one roof in Miami — ran from 1986 to 1992.

According to the Al Hirschfeld Foundation gift shop, Ricci’s hand-signed, limited-edition Golden Girls lithograph is one of 100 and retails for $4,000.

Get ready to see more of Ricci (and with Elijah Wood, above): the Season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets is scheduled for March 24 on Paramount+.