Melanie Griffith Says Director “Left Me Small Sum of Money in His Will”

Melanie Griffith is Hollywood royalty. The daughter of actress Tippi Hedren (The Birds, Marnie) made her debut on the big screen in Arthur Penn‘s Night Moves (1975) opposite Gene Hackman. Griffith went on to land roles in Brian De Palma‘s Body Double, Jonathan Demme’s Something Wild, and Mike Nichols‘ Working Girl, among many others.

Below is Griffith standing, her mother sitting, and her daughter, actress Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey), on the floor.

The role Griffith didn’t get, a disappointment that left her “heartbroken,” was the lead in the 1983 biopic Star 80. Watch trailer below.

The story is based on the real life and death of Playboy model Dorothy Stratten, who was murdered by her manager/husband Paul Snider in 1980. Academy Award-winning director Bob Fosse (Cabaret) gave the role to the late Mariel Hemingway (Eric Roberts played Snider).

Griffith, the ex-wife of Don Johnson (Miami Vice) and Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro, Puss in Boots), recently shared the story on Instagram with the video below of Fosse dancing with Gwen Verdon, Fosse’s fourth wife and the original Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of ‘Chicago,’ which Fosse directed and choreographed.

Griffith writes about Fosse: “I auditioned and rehearsed with him to play Dorothy Stratten on the film Star 80 for 3 months!!… “Alas the part went to Mariel Hemingway. I was heartbroken . We remained friends however and he even left me a small sum of money in his will. As he did for many other struggling actors.”

Griffith adds: “Later when I played Roxie Hart in Chicago the musical on Broadway, every night I felt his presence as I sang the Roxy song. Looking up at the big light, my cue light, I always thought…. Hey Bob! Here’s to you! ♥️”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna replied: “Harry was up for Star 80 and got to spend time with Bob I love the stories!!!!” Harry is Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

Rinna played Roxie with Hamlin as slick lawyer Billy Flynn in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway in 2007.