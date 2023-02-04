Movie lovers think of Andie MacDowell this time of year due to her role in the iconic comedy Groundhog Day with Bill Murray. She’s also known for her roles in Four Funerals and a Wedding, and Sex, Lies and Videotape, and St. Elmo’s Fire, among many others. At home, MacDowell is known as mom.

The 64-year-old South Carolina native is mother to three adult children including Rainey Qualley (see above), who is following in her mother’s footsteps as a model and an actress.

When Qually attended a recent Kilian Paris event, she turned heads on the red carpet in a sexy barely-there black silk open-tie mini dress by designer Danielle Guizio. She cleverly captioned the photos above: “don’t be shy.”

Above is Qually modeling a sheer plunging dress by YSL. When Scout Willis (daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who was also in St. Elmo’s Fire) saw the photos, she replied: “Holy sh*t!”

Get ready to see more of Mama MacDowell: she will appear next on the big screen in the comedy drama My Happy Ending.

As seen in the trailer above, MacDowell plays the protagonist, a famous American movie star who has been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer and secretly goes to Britain to receive chemotherapy treatment. My Happy Ending will be released on February 24.