Kate Hudson Steps Out in Black Bikini Top, Hollywood Stars React

Hollywood movie star Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) is turning heads in New York City (also known as Gotham) as she arrives for New York Fashion Week. For the Michael Kors show, Hudson stepped out in a black halter-tie bikini top with a over-the-top thigh-slit skirt, and wore a black coat as a cape.

When makeup artist Quinn Murphy shared the close-up photos below, he used the “dashing away” cloud emoji.

With the black ensemble, Hudson wears her long blonde hair in updo — a ballerina bun with wisps falling, framing her face.

When Hudson shared the red carpet moment above, in a slo-mo video, her fans and famous friends went wild with praise. Actress Katie Holmes (Dawson’s Creek) replied: “So pretty!!!!” and Michelle Pfeiffer (Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Fabulous Baker Boys) dropped a series of fire emojis.

Pfeiffer also dropped fire emojis when Hudson shared the recent black catsuit photos above and below.

Fun fact: both Holmes and Pfeiffer starred in Batman movies: Holmes played Batman’s childhood sweetheart Rachel Dawes in Batman Begins, and Pfeiffer played Batman’s nemesis Catwoman in Batman Returns.

Get ready to see more of Hudson: she will appear next on the big screen in the comedy A Little White Lie with Michael Shannon and Don Johnson.

As seen in the trailer above, A Little White Lie is about a handyman (Shannon) who is mistaken for a famous and famously reclusive writer, and brought to a university where he’s to deliver a keynote address to save the school’s literary festival, which is organized by Hudson’s character. A Little White Lie will be in theaters April 13.