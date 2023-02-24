Juliette Lewis Sizzles in Sexy Booty Shorts, Keith Richards’ Daughter Reacts

Juliette Lewis is best known for her roles in Hollywood movies including Cape Fear with Robert De Niro, Natural Born Killers with Woody Harrelson, and From Dusk Till Dawn with George Clooney, among many others. And when not on a movie set, Lewis is often performing on stage (yes, she’s a literal rock star) or posing in a fashion-forward, rock star ensemble.

In the series below, Lewis strikes a pose in a SKIMS bodysuit, spandex “booty shorts”, tube socks and high heel ankle boots. She captioned it: “Prepping for summer,” and noted that her socks are available via Juliette Lewis merch.

When fellow celebrity, model Theodora Richards (daughter of the legendary guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones), saw the photo, she replied: “There’s Juliette Lewis merch???!?!?? How in all the realms of hell did I not know about this?!?!?!” Lewis replied: “Hahaha you know I’ll send you some stuff!”

Below is Aerosmith star Steven Tyler wearing Juliette Lewis merch.

With the black-and-white photos below from the same photo shoot, Lewis asks her hundreds of thousands of fans, “when packing or organizing your closet do you stop & play dress up morphing into a teenager from the 80s? Or is that just a thing girls do?”

Lewis’s fans are going wild over the look. Singer Jewel replied: “I love your whole VIBE.” Non-celebrities are chiming in: “Booty shorts and shorts. Yes!” and “Those LEGS!” are just two compliments added to the comments.

Get ready to see more of Lewis: she’s filming Season 2 of the creepy series Yellowjackets with Christina Ricci (The Addams Family, Casper, Mermaids, Monster) and new cast member Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings), among others. Check out the sneak peek trailer above.