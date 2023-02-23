Courteney Cox Flaunts Abs in Cutout Crop Top, “Am I Slaying This Right?”

Hollywood movie star Courteney Cox is known for her roles on Friends (Monica Gellar) and as Gale Weathers in the horror film franchise Scream (1996–present), among others.

When not working on her Starz comedy horror series Shining Vale with Greg Kinnear (As Good As It Gets), Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks), and Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), Cox keeps her fans entertained on social media.

When Cox shared the video above, of her mimicking the look of young influencers (a la hair, makeup and crop top), she wrote: “Am I slaying this right?”

Cox’s fans and famous friends can’t get over how great she looks. Celebrity jewelry designer Jen Meyer replied: “Look at those abs!!!!!!” And Cox’s Shining Vale co-star Sorvino chimed in: “Those abs!”

Last time Cox flaunted those abs she was wearing a bikini on a boat; see video above.

Get ready to see more of Cox: she’s promoting Scream VI which hits theaters on March 10. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), Jenna Ortega (Tara), and Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) also return to their roles in the franchise.