Courteney Cox Shares “Pretty Brutal” Dog Video, David Spade Cracks Joke

When filming her comedy horror series Shining Vale with Greg Kinnear and Academy Award-winner Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), or promoting the Scream film franchise with her ex-husband David Arquette, Courteney Cox spends time with her two dogs (see below).

Recently, when her dog walker took the pups for a walk at a nearby park, Cox tried a social experiment. She wanted to see if they would recognize her — by sight or scent.

As seen in the video below (spoiler alert): they did not. They didn’t look her way while she walked by nor when they passed her as she sat still on the path. When she realizes the truth, she admits, “it’s pretty brutal.”

Cox’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the video. Fellow TV star Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory, The Flight Attendant) was one of thousands to have liked it. And when comedian David Spade (Rules of Engagement) saw the video, he told Cox: “Wear a name tag.” That comment is garnering a lot of crying/laughing emojis.

P.S. Scream VI will be in theaters on March 10, 2023. See trailer above with new survivor Jenny Ortega and O.G. survivor Hayden Panettierre.