Jordin Sparks Is Bringing the Heat in ‘No Pants’ Mini Dress

Singer Jordin Sparks got her big break in the music industry in 2007. At the age of 17, she won Season 6 of the TV talent competition American Idol, and released her eponymous debut studio album, which sold more than 2 million copies worldwide.

Fifteen years later and Sparks is still giving audiences the chills. After releasing her fourth album, Cider & Hennessy in 2020, Sparks is now promoting her new single, ‘Stop This Feeling.’

And when not in the studio or on stage, Sparks is striking a pose either in a ‘no pants’ sweater mini dress (see above) or a lace-up bathing suit (see below). With the strapless gown below, Sparks thanked her glam team for “bringing the heat.”

Sparks’ husband of five years, fitness model Dana Isaiah, approves. He replied to her “Merry Thickmas” photo above, “All I Want for Christmas.”

Get ready to see more of Sparks: she’s playing Name That Tune against American Idol‘s Season 2 runner-up Clay Aiken. The episode will premiere on Wednesday, February 1 at 8 pm ET on FOX.