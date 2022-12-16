Mira Sorvino Takes Bathroom Selfie With “Hypnotizing” Green Eyes

Hollywood movie star Mira Sorvino is best known for her roles in Woody Allen’s 1995 comedy Mighty Aphrodite (which won her an Oscar), and in the 1997 Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion with Lisa Kudrow, among others.

Sorvino is now working with another Friends star, Courteney Cox, in the new Starz comedy horror series Shining Vale. Cox and Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets, Little Miss Sunshine, You’ve Got Mail) play a married couple who move into a house haunted by Sorvino’s character.

After filming Season 2 of Shining Vale, brown-eyed Sorvino shared the photo above and captioned it: “Me if I had green eyes… bathroom selfie at our amazing wrap party for @shiningvalestarz season 2.”

Sorvino’s fans like the new look. As one fan replied: “hypnotizing.”

As the Shining Vale showrunner reveals in the Season 2 behind-the-scenes video above, fans can expect “more laughs, more blood, and more stuffed animals.”