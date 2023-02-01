Hayden Panettiere Poses in Sheer Bustier, ‘The Return of Kirby Reed’

Actress Hayden Panettiere is best known for her roles in the musical drama Nashville (Juliette), Heroes (Claire), and in movies including Remember the Titans, Scream 4, and I Love You, Beth Cooper, among many others.

Get ready to see more of Panettiere: she is reprising her role as Kirby for Scream VI. The stars of the sequel are the survivors of the Ghostface killings who leave Woodsboro and try desperately to start new lives in New York City. Trailer below.

Courteney Cox (Friends) reprises her role as Gale Weathers. Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) is one of the new survivors.

While promoting the upcoming horror film, Panettiere is turning heads in a plunging orange blazer, as seen above. Swipe above to see her step-back and reveal that stunning sheer lace corset underneath the blazer.

Scream VI will be out in theaters on March 10, 2023.