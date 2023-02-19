Aubrey Plaza Oozes Glam in Corset Crop Top, Ultra-High Slit Skirt

Hollywood movie star Aubrey Plaza (Emily the Criminal, The White Lotus, Parks and Recreation) is turning heads on the red carpet at the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony in the tony town of Beverly Hills, California.

While other news outlets are reporting about Judd Apatow (This Is 40, Knocked Up) “skewering” Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick) in his monologue, 2paragraphs (and celebrity hairstyle Mark Townsend) want to make sure you don’t miss Plaza’s glamorous presence at the fêted event.

As seen above, Plaza oozes glamorous in a corset crop top with spaghetti straps and a matching thigh-high slit (ensemble by Miu Miu) and peek-a-boo ankle strap stilettos.

Many fans are happy to see Plaza back as a brunette. (When she guest starred on Saturday Night Live, she was a blond, see below.)

Get ready to see more of Plaza: she’s promoting her new film Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre with Jason Stratham, Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), and Hugh Grant (Four Weddings and a Funeral), among others. Watch trailer above. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre will be in theaters on March 3.