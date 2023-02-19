January Jones Flexes Rihanna Kiss Photo, Anna Camp Jealous, “You Win!”

Mega star Rihanna revealed during her NFL Super Bowl half-time performance that she’s pregnant with her second child. The Bahamian-beauty was flooded with compliments from fans and famous friends including actress Kerry Washington, the legendary singer Barbra Streisand, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, among others.

Two days after the Super Bowl, Hollywood movie star January Jones (Mad Men, X-Men: First Class) shared the photo below — of Rihanna closing her eyes and giving a smiling Jones a kiss — and captioned it: “Happy Valentine’s Day, Rihanna.”

Now Jones’s fans are chiming in with compliments and notes of jealousy. Celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen replied: “I’m very envious but this also makes me very happy.” Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp also replied: “Jelly” (as in jealous). Other non-celebrity fans are impressed with Jones’s “flex” and “win” and ask: “Have you ever looked so happy, seriously?!”

Die-hard Jones fans remember that in during a 2014 interview, when asked who she most wants to sleep with (dead or alive), Jones answered “Paul Newman or Rihanna.”

Above: January Jones in ‘God Is a Bullet’ (Patriot Pictures)

Get ready to see more of Jones: she finished filming the upcoming Nick Casavettes movie God Is a Bullet with Oscar Award-winner Jamie Foxx.