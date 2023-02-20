Alyssa Milano Surprises Kaley Cuoco With Sexy Camisole Photo, “OMG”

Actress Alyssa Milano is known for her roles as Samantha Micelli on Who’s the Boss?, Jennifer Mancini on Melrose Place, Phoebe Halliwell on Charmed, Billie Cunningham on My Name Is Earl, Savi Davis on Mistresses, and Renata Murphy on Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later, among many others.

When not on a TV set, Milano often shares throwback photos of her with former co-stars including from the hit series Charmed. On Holly Combs Ryan‘s (she’s on the left) birthday, Milano shared the stunning purple crop top photo above.

When Kaley Cuoco became a mom, Milano shared the Charmed photo above. From left to right: Combs, Milano, Rose McGowan, and Cuoco.

Cuoco replied: “OMG” with a series of crying emojis.

Cuoco is known for her roles on The Flight Attendant, The Big Bang Theory and 8 Simple Rules. But in between 8 Simple Rules and The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco played the recurring role of witch Billie Jenkins on Charmed in from 2005 to 2006.

Get ready to see more of Milano: she co-produces and stars in the upcoming film Who Are You People, which will be released on February 24. Watch trailer above.