Rod Stewart’s Daughter Stuns in Cut-Out Mini Dress, See-Thru Stilettos

British singer/songwriter Sir Rod Stewart will turn 78 on January 10, 2023. When not on stage or in the studio, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer spends time with family including his daughter, professional model Kimberly Stewart. That’s Kimberly on the left in the photo below with her father and mother, former model Alana Stewart.

Kimberly’s mother, Alana Stewart, remains close to her first husband, actor George Hamilton (Love at First Bite, The Godfather III). Their blended family starred in the 2015 reality series Stewarts & Hamiltons on E!, home of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

When Kimberly Stewart rang in the new year with her 11-year-old daughter Delilah Stewart (Rod’s first grandchild!), the 43-year-old blonde stunned in a glittery gold cut-out mini dress with a pair of pointy-toed, see-thru stilettos. Delilah’s father is Puerto Rico-born actor Benicio del Toro (21 Grams, The Usual Suspects, Che).

It’s not the first time the L.A. native has turned heads, as seen in the bikini photo above. Swipe to see group shots of the Stewart family including patriarch Rod Stewart.

Get ready to see more of Benicio del Toro: he will appear next in the crime thriller Reptile with Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and pop star Justin Timberlake (photo above).