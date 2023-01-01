Ciara Jumps Into Janet Jackson Feels, Dazzles In Her “Favorite Place”

One thing makes everything about Ciara work: you believe her. When CiCi says she’s gonna “make that thing jump,” we — as fans– just wait to see how high. The dynamic platinum-clad singer/dancer/choreographer (and more) made her magic in Disney Land last night to ring in the New Year as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

You know the phrase veni, vidi, vici? “I came, I saw, I conquered.” Ciara might consider getting that alleged Julius Caesar utterance on a tattoo — it describes her take-no-prisoners entertainment modus operandi perfectly.

In a mashup video of her performance that she posted after the gig, Ciara confessed that the stage is her “favorite, favorite place to be.” Ciara was giving major Janet Jackson vibes again to fans, especially with the hit single “Jump.”

One fan writes “She gave Janet straight Janet” while another writes simply, “Thought she was Janet.” Not sure if that’s the fan thinking Ciara was Janet Jackson, or the fan believing Ciara thought she was Janet Jackson. The comment really works either way.

Ciara also won fans who are a little weary of seeing too much flesh during, say, a JLo and Shakira Super Bowl Show. You can entertain while wearing sufficient clothing apparently — even loose-fitting “attire that’s fire” as one person said.

Another fan was especially grateful that Ciara opted to bring in a new year with less sheer: “Wow and she has on clothes baggy at that and covered up, way to go Ciara, you don’t have to always be naked or half naked to give a great performance.”

When the original video dropped five months ago, fans were already heavy into on the Janet Jackson legacy narrative, and how Ciara rocks that lane with such grace and dynamism.

One of the top comments on the video reads: “Almost 20 years in the game and Ciara is still the only girl keeping up with the Janet Jackson legacy of intense choreography after all these years. Simply dope.”