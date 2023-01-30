Superstar Miley Cyrus has a lot to celebrate as the list of countries where her newly released “Flowers” is currently the #1 single plunges down the page just as deeply as her little black dress‘s décolletage plunges down her body. It’s a steep drop for the dress and an elegant climb for “Flowers.” In both cases, Cyrus is demonstrating an enchanting sense of verticality.

Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland are just some of the countries where she holds the top spot.

The images below, with that little black dress’s notable décolletage, are so kinetic that it seems you could almost put the cells together as an animation and see Cyrus dance — that hip jut is pure celebration.

Cyrus writes: “I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful.”

Fans are thrilled about Miley’s chart ascension, but more than a few also use their comments to note the dress. “Wow, you stun again,” says one fan.

It’s already looking like Endless Summer, the album due March 10 from which the single emerges, will be on endless loop this summer season all over the world.