Mandy Moore Stuns in Sexy Silk Lingerie Dress With Red Lips

Fashion label Rodarte has a French-sounding name but it’s an American clothing company founded and headquartered in Los Angeles by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy. To promote Rodarte’s 2023 Spring/Summer Collection, the Mulleavy sisters have asked famous friends including actresses January Jones (Mad Men), Rachel Bilson (The O.C.), and Mandy Moore (This Is Us) to model their new colorful silky dresses.

Above and below are “self portraits” by Mandy Moore wearing Rodarte’s PS23 Red Sequin and Silk Charmeuse Dress.

Below is January Jones in Rodarte’s PS23 Printed Silk and Lace Bias Dress.

And below is Rachel Bilson in Rodarte’s PS23 Purple Silk Bias Dress.

Get ready to see more of Mandy Moore: she will appear next in Season 2 of the Peacock series Dr. Death. She plays an investigative journalist who falls for a charming surgeon (Edgar Ramirez).