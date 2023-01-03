Avril Lavigne Slays In Sheer Crop Top Photos, Fans React

Pop punk star Avril Lavigne kicked off the New Year with new photos. As seen below, the 38-year-old Canadian singer/songwriter models a sheer spider-web crop top with a pleated skater skirt and a pair of Balmain sunglasses. She writes to her 12 million followers on Instagram: “Here’s to a bright 2023!!”

When she shared the stunning photos above, one fan replied: “My wish for 2023 is #AL8, lots of new music on tour and the return of the Abbey Dawn clothing line and your fragrances.” The comment has been liked by more than 80 followers.

AL8 is a reference to Avril Lavigne’s (AL) not-yet-produced future eighth album. (Lavigne launched Abbey Dawn in 2008 at Kohl’s but the exclusive partnership has since expired.)

Today, Lavigne wears clothing provided by other designers (that’s Versace above).

Last year was a great year for Lavigne: she was the opening act for Machine Gun Kelly‘s Mainstream Sellout Tour, she performed with drummer Travis Barker (husband of Kourtney Kardashian), and she released her seventh album Love Sux which includes her hit song “I’m a Mess” featuring Yungblud.

Fans are excited to see Lavigne back on stage this year as she completes her worldwide Love Sux Tour, which started in April 2022 in Canada and concludes in London, England in May 2023. The 17-city European leg of the tour kicks-off in Paris, France in April 2023.