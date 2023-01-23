Kate Moss, 49, Goes No Pants With Short Denim Jacket

When British supermodel Kate Moss turned 49, her official Instagram account (Kate Moss Agency) wished her a happy birthday with the stunning black-and-white photo below. The petite blonde wears a jean jacket (held together by just one button) and nothing else.

Credit is given to Self Service Magazine (Issue 55) and photographers Mert & Marcus.

When American fashion designer Marc Jacobs saw the post, he replied: “Happy Birthday Kate” with three red-heart emojis.

As seen above, Kate rocks the “no pants” look for Marc Jacobs, too.

A few days after Kate’s birthday, the Kate Moss Agency shared the photo above of Kate’s daughter, professional model Lila Moss. That sheer black cutout bodysuit is by Zara. The third photo in the series above (and seen below) — where Lila is slouching — is stirring a modeling debate.

Some fans love the deliberate pose: “she’s already so iconic” and some don’t: “Beautiful young woman; terrible posture. Take some Pilates classes!”

In Lila’s defense, she demonstrates perfect posture in the sheer black dress above at the recent British Fashion Awards ceremony.