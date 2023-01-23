Courtney Love Reveals 3 Things That Almost Killed Her, Thanks Gwyneth Paltrow

Rock star Courtney Love, former lead singer of Hole and widow of the late Kurt Cobain, is known for being fashion-forward, on-stage and off-stage. When the 58-year-old California native (who’s been living in London, UK) showed up at the Dior fashion show in Paris, she got glammed up in a black taffeta dress with above-the-elbow leather and lace gloves and a long cape.

When Hollywood movie star and GOOP CEO Gwyneth Paltrow saw the pics, she replied: “Um, excuse me looking GORGE” with a red heart emoji.

Love replied to Paltrow at length: “10 years ago you told me to buck up. To take control of my appearance. To do me & stop reading things about myself. I finally HEARD you 🤘🏻FURTHER. I was about to write you privately, but i want people to know. Where I’m staying, due to YOUR influence, they are taking my health & allergies seriously, they even added your PANCAKES ! to the menu! Hopefully 🙏 our insane European & 🇺🇸 dependence / addiction, to dairy, will start to abate. You are such a force for good in the world … (Hey .. it was the dairy. The titanium. Or the ozempic that almost killed me, or a sick triad of all 3️⃣ in the first place) I love you 💕.”

P.S. Fans are asking about Love’s lips: she’s wearing Pat McGrath Labs lipstick in shade “Elson 2.”