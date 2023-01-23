Jennifer Grey Unrecognizable as Big-Haired Diet Guru in Lifetime Movie

Hollywood movie star Jennifer Grey is best known for her roles as Baby in the uber popular movie Dirty Dancing with the late Patrick Swayze and as little sister Jeanie in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off with Matthew Broderick.

Grey made headlines recently when she released her juicy memoir, Out of the Corner. (A reference to the famous line ‘Nobody puts Baby in the corner’ in Dirty Dancing, delivered by the late Jerry Orbach, who played Baby’s father.) Broadway star Joel Grey (Cabaret) is Jennifer’s father in real life.

Get ready to see a lot more of Jennifer Grey: she stars in the upcoming Lifetime movie Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.

As seen in the photos and trailer below, Grey is unrecognizable as Shamblin. The native New Yorker also puts on a Southern accent for the role.

Gwen Shamblin Lara — a petite woman known for her piled-up blonde hair — was the founder of the Christian diet program The Weigh Down Workshop and founder of the Remnant Fellowship Church in Franklin, Tennessee.

Shamblin taught her followers that “the love of food should be transferred to a love of God,” and “Your stomach doesn’t need food — it needs God.”

Shamblin and her husband Joe Lara were killed in May 2021, when her private jet crashed shortly after takeoff.

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation premieres on Lifetime on February 4.