Marlee Matlin’s Bikini Model Daughter Turns Heads, “Looks Like Mom”

Academy Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin (Children of a Lesser God) is currently at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival as a member of the U.S. Dramatic Competition jury. Just two years ago, her movie CODA premiered at the famous festival, won “Best Picture,” and was acquired by Apple.

As seen in the trailer below, the 2021 film CODA stars Emilia Jones as a child of dead adults (CODA), the only hearing member of her family, who aspires to become a singer. Matlin plays Ruby’s mom, Jackie.

When not working, Matlin spends time with her husband Kevin and their four children. Their eldest, daughter Sarah, just turned 27.

When Matlin shared the photos of her gorgeous red-haired daughter above, she wrote: “You bring light as soon as you walk into a room and people literally stop doing whatever they’re doing and look at you, telling themselves, she is beautiful.”

Matlin’s fans are going wild over the photo of the mother and daughter. More than one replied: “Looks like mom.”

As seen above and below, Sarah also turns heads outside when she models string bikinis.

Get ready to see more of Marlee Matlin: she stars in the dramatic film Run with Frankie Valenti, who plays the protagonist, “a lonely rural mechanic (who) battles for survival after a tragic accident robs him of the life he’s known.” Alan Cumming co-stars.

Valenti co-wrote the script for Run with director Craig Otto. Watch trailer above.