Henry Winkler Babysits Granddaughter in Baby Air Jordans, “So Cute”

Hollywood movie star Henry Winkler continues to expand his acting career at the age of 77. Everyone knows him from Happy Days as the iconic Fonz, and from movies including The Waterboy with Adam Sandler, among many others.

Winkler now stars in the super popular series Barry with another Saturday Night Live alum, Bill Hader (photo below).

When not on a set, or writing a best-selling children’s book, Winkler spends time with his family. The New York native has been married to his wife, Stacey Weitzman, mother of their three children, for almost 45 years.

Our granddaughter is here pic.twitter.com/NMBdzbi1QM — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 23, 2023

When Winkler announced the arrival of his granddaughter at his home, he shared the photo above (of a pair of baby Air Jordans in white, black and yellow) and wrote: “our granddaughter is here.” Winkler’s fans are showering the actor with “so cute” comments.

Our youngest granddaughter is one tough cookie . PLEASE let nana out ! pic.twitter.com/WdIiTH5SWw — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 22, 2023

Above is Winkler’s granddaughter Francis aka Frankie (wearing those sneakers) with his wife inside a dog crate. He writes: “Our youngest granddaughter is one tough cookie. PLEASE let nana out!”

A reality TV show about Winkler and his wife taking care of the little one? Somebody ought to call Hulu. Look at them fawn over Francis on the red carpet of the Golden Globes above. Who else could get away with accepting a video call on the red carpet and spreading that much joy on live TV?

Better Late Than Never cast (l-r) Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Jeff Dye, George Foreman, Terry Bradshaw (Trae Patton/NBC)

Plus, if Winkler’s Better Late Than Never co-star Terry Bradshaw can get his own family reality show (The Bradshaw Bunch), than the Winkler crew should get one, too.