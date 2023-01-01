Hallmark Channel’s Becky Dalton Stuns in Backless Dress with IndyCar Driver

The female protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel movie The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating is dog trainer Alex (Rebecca “Becky” Dalton). When a handsome young man named Simon (Corey Sevier) hires Alex to help him win over the dog of “the girl of his dreams” Chloe, Simon falls for Alex and vice versa.

Canadian-born actress Rebecca Dalton is best known for her recurring role as Tara in the Hallmark Channel series Good Witch starring Catherine Bell.

Off set, Dalton is also known as the wife of IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe (see above and below).

“Hinch” became a household name while competing on Season 23 of Dancing with the Stars.

In 2016, Hinch and his professional dance partner Sharna Burgess (who just had her first child with former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green) came in second place. Gymnast Laurie Hernandez won with her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.

When not at a racetrack or on a movie set, Dalton and Hinchcliffe spend time together as seen above on New Year’s Eve in the Bahamas. Dalton’s fans are going wild for the plunging backless dress she’s wearing. As one fan replied: “That dress!!! Absolutely stunning.”

Get ready to see more of Dalton: she will appear next in the upcoming romantic comedy Dream Wedding with Jesse Hutch. She plays a single woman who jokingly enters a dream wedding package even though she’s not getting married. When she wins, she’s forced “to put on a show or be mortified.” Dream Wedding is scheduled for a April 1, 2023 release.