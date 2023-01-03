Hollywood icon Halle Berry (Catwoman, Monster’s Ball) is sharing her go-to products which she highly recommends in the 2023 New Year video below. While wearing an oversized grey cashmere sweater that knots in the front (by designer All Saints), the Academy Award-winning actress talks face masks, her favorite makeup (Ogee), and what she’s reading.

Berry says she’s been reading self help books lately, to help her with day-to-day living. With a shout-out to all the mamas out there, Berry recommends the book Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be A-Holes: Unfiltered Advice on How to Raise Awesome Kids by Karen Alpert. When Berry reads from the book, she drops a series of F-bombs, laughs, and tells her eight million followers to “get into it.”

Alpert is also the author of I Heart My Little A-Holes and “the creator of two kids who once were little a-holes but are slowly turning into awesome human beings.”

Get ready to see more of Berry: she’s filming the action thriller Our Man From Jersey with Mark Wahlberg. See photos above and below.

Our Man From Jersey is about a construction worker from Jersey (Wahlberg) who gets recruited by his high school ex-girlfriend (Berry) into a high-stakes spy mission.