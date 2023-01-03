Paul McCartney’s Daughter Blushes With Legendary Rock Star, “I Had a Massive Crush on You”

Sir Paul McCartney (formerly of The Beatles) is the father of five adult children including fashion designer daughter Stella McCartney, 51, and celebrity chef Mary McCartney, 53. Their mother was the late Linda Eastman, the American photographer who also played keyboards in McCartney’s post-Beatles band Wings. Eastman died of breast cancer in 1998. She was 56.

Mary McCartney has followed in her mother’s footsteps as a photographer and cookbook author. She is also the host for the Discovery+/Food Network vegan cooking show, Mary McCartney Serves It Up. Below are Stella (left) and Mary (right) on the set.

As seen in the video below, Mary welcomes “legendary rock star” Bryan Adams to her kitchen and blushes when she tells the 63-year-old Cuts Like a Knife singer, “I had a massive crush on you.” (They made a flatbread caponata pizza together.)

And, yes, that’s Bridgerton star Simone Ashley catching a lemon with a sharp knife in Mary’s kitchen.

📽️ NEW | Simone with Mary McCartney via her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/FRJE6LvINc — Sincerely Simone Ashley (@simoneashleynet) May 25, 2022

In 2021, the McCartney family (Paul, Stella and Mary) re-published some of Linda’s vegetarian recipes in the cookbook, Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen: Over 90 Plant-Based Recipes to Save the Planet and Nourish the Soul.