Marie Osmond Goes Blonde With “Handsome” Husband at Disney World

Before ringing in the new year, entertainer Marie Osmond shared a photo of her with her husband, Steve Craig, at Disney World. (They were married in 1982-1985 and then remarried in 2011. They have one child together, Steven James Craig, Jr., who is now 39.)

As seen above, Osmond is rocking a blonde wig with fringe bangs. She calls it her “mommy wig” — it’s what she wears when she doesn’t want to be recognized in public, especially when with her children (she is the mother of 8) and her eight grandchildren.

Osmond doesn’t often post photos of her husband, whom many of her fans refer to as her “handsome hubby,” so when she does, they take note and shower her with compliments including: “You and Steve are the sweetest couple!!!! You look extremely happy.”

One die-hard fan asked Osmond: “Do people really not recognize you in a wig? I think I still would, but, maybe not lol.”

Osmond fans hope to see more of her on the big screen. Her last movie was the 2021 romantic comedy A Fiancé for Christmas. She played the protagonist’s mother — trailer above.