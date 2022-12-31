Jane Seymour Flaunts Curves in Bodycon Dress With Pierce Brosnan, “It’s Official”

English actress Jane Seymour is perhaps best known for her role as Dr. Michaela Quinn in the TV series Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, and in films including Wedding Crashers with Rachel Adams and Vince Vaughn.

But before she played a doctor on TV, Seymour portrayed psychic Bond girl Solitaire in the 1973 James Bond film Live and Let Die opposite Roger Moore as 007 (photos above and below).

James Bond fans went wild when Seymour recently shared photos of her with Pierce Brosnan, who played the fictional MI6 agent after Timothy Dalton and before Daniel Craig, from 1995 to 2002.

At an end-of-the-year party in Malibu, Seymour stunned in a gorgeous green one-shoulder bodycon dress and wrote that she enjoyed “BOND-ing” with her old friend, Pierce Brosnan.

And when she posed with Brosnan and fellow actor Neal McDonough, Seymour wrote: “Okay casting directors, it’s official… I’ve been given the green light by Keely and Ruve to play opposite their husbands!”

Songwriter Linda Thompson (above in white) was at the party, too. Thompson dated Elvis Presley and was married to Caitlyn Jenner (1981-1986) and composer David Foster (1991-2005), who’s now married to former American Idol contestant Katharine McPhee.

Fun fact: Seymour and Brosnan provided voices for characters in the 1998 animated musical film Quest for Camelot. Seymour was Juliana; Brosnan was King Arthur. Another fun fact: that wasn’t Brosnan singing as King Arthur. Former Journey lead singer Steve Perry laid down the tracks for King Arthur in Quest for Camelot.

Get ready to see more of Seymour: she stars in the upcoming romcom Irish Wish with former child star Lindsay Lohan (The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls), as seen above.