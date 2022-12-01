Kate Hudson Stuns In Catwoman Suit, “Meow!”

When not on a Hollywood set or promoting her new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with Daniel Craig, actress Kate Hudson (Almost Famous) is often modeling.

To accompany an interview with Netflix Queue, Hudson (the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn) poured into a stunning black latex “Catwoman” suit, as seen below.

Hudson’s fans are loving the look. More than one replied: “Meow!” and noted that she would make a fine Catwoman. Another fan complimented her on the “more avant-garde outfits.”

In the series below, Hudson rolls around on the floor of a stage in a hot pink corset with a pencil skirt on a stage.

Get ready to see more of Hudson: she will appear next on the big screen in the comedy A Little White Lie with Michael Shannon (Revolutionary Road, The Shape of Water).

Above: Promotional poster for ‘A Little White Lie’

It’s about a handyman in New York City who, after mistaken for a famous and famously reclusive writer (Zach Braff, Scrubs), is brought to a university to deliver a keynote address to save the school’s literary festival. Don Johnson (Miami Vice) and Wendie Malick (Hot in Cleveland, Just Shoot Me!) also star.