Eddie Cibrian’s 6’4″ Handsome Son Is Modeling, “Gorgeous Like Mom”

When not in the studio or on stage performing, country music star LeAnn Rimes is selling candles. She handpours the veggie soy wax candles in her home with husband, actor Eddie Cibrian. Rimes says the candles are not “only beautiful” but “an experience, intended to invoke emotion and connection.” She also chants over the candles while they dry.

Rimes is also promoting her new single, Spaceship. In the music video above, which is directed by Cibrian, Rimes is clearly distraught (wearing nothing but a blanket) as she sings the emotional lyrics “Hey God, why don’t you take me home?/ Beam me up, I got a ticket to board.”

Above is a photo of Rimes and Cibrian with Cibrian’s sons with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Granville, whom Rimes tagged and wrote: “we missed you.” Granville replied: “So thankful for you all.” Granville reports she was at home in bed with a cold that day. SWIPE photo above to see the boys — they are at least two inches taller than their father who is 6’2″.

When Granville shared the photos of son Mason Cibrian above, she tagged the modeling agency DT Model Management, who now represents Mason.

When Mason shared the professional shots above and below, one fan wrote: “gorgeous like mom.”

Above is a selfie of Granville which she shared right before Thanksgiving.