Justin Theroux Spotted in Shakira T-Shirt With 3 Famous Friends in NYC

Three-time Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson is known for his roles on the long-running TV series Cheers (Woody) and in movies including Natural Born Killers (Mickey Knox) and The People vs. Larry Flint (Larry Flint), among many others.

Get ready to see more of Harrelson: he’s filming the new mini series The White House Plumbers with Justin Theroux (The Mosquito Coast, The Leftovers).

Fun fact: Theroux’s uncle, Paul Theroux, wrote the international bestselling novel The Mosquito Coast.

The White House Plumbers is about the true story of how President Richard Nixon‘s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), “accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect.”

Even when not on the set, Harrelson and Theroux hangout together and with other famous friends. As seen above, at an outdoor restaurant in New York City with Billy Crudup and Sam Rockwell. Harrelson captioned the photo: “in NYC with some good buddies.”

Crudup’s partner (and Theroux’s Mulholland Drive co-star) Naomi Watts replied: “a whole lot of goodness here.” And punk poet laureate Patti Smith chimed in: “Good men.” Liv Tyler commented: “Omg the sweetest, funniest, bestest all together.”

The photo above, (l-r: Rockwell, Crudup, Theroux), was taken in NYC in 2001.