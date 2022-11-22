Kylie Minogue Wows in Mesh Cutout Dress, It’s Disco Darling

Australian singer Kylie Minogue is known for her hit singles including ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head.’ When not on stage or in the studio the Grammy Award winner often models and in fashion-forward ensembles (see below).

Wearing a gorgeous dark blue one-shoulder mesh cutout dress (below), Minogue is promoting her fragrance, Disco Darling. She promises that the scent will “carry you onto the dance floor and beyond.”

Minogue also looks smashing selling her wine collection, Kylie Minogue Wines, and its “first zero perfect alcohol, Sparkling Rosé. It’s said to have “notes of fresh strawberry and a complex, dry finish.”

Minogue also recently announced that her original scent, Kylie Minogue Darling, is back in the U.S. It’s described as “fresh and flirty” and with “a charming chypre-floral with an oriental base.”