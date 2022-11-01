Jennie Garth Flaunts Snatched Waist In Black Lace Corset, ‘Bad Influence’

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth got to play “dress up” in New York City with celebrity fashion designer Christian Siriano (Project Runway). As seen in the video and photos below, Jennie stuns in a black lace corset and wide-legged trousers.

When Jennie’s best friend and fellow 90210 alum Tori Spelling saw the pics, she replied: “Holy Hotness!“

Actress Holly Robinson Peete (Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, 21 Jump Street) replied: “How snatched are you Sis” with a fire emoji.

Get ready to see more of Garth: she stars in the horrifying mother-daughter thriller Bad Influence. Garth plays a single mom who tries to interfere when her high school daughter makes friends with a dangerous group of teenagers. Trailer below.