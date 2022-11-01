Madelyn Cline Stuns in Tiny Tie-Back Cropped Blazer, “Gen Z Is Obsessed”

Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks) stars in the upcoming Netflix movie Glass Onion, the Knives Out sequel with Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, and Jessica Henwick, among others.

Cline plays a young woman named Whiskey, who comes to the island with her boyfriend Duke (Dave Bautista). Watch trailer above. Red carpet pics of Cline at the London premiere below.

Cline recently gave an interview with Vogue Greece (Glass Onion was filmed on the Mediterranean island nation). The Vogue journalist reports: “Gen Z is obsessed with Netflix Queen Madelyn Cline,” and describes the 24-year-old star as “confident and grounded.”

When Cline shared the Vogue photo above, of her modeling a tiny tie-back cropped blazer, she wrote: “Got to have a chat with Vogue over coffee about all things Glass Onion, Greece, and Orange pie.”

Maddie knows how to wear a blazer.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be in theaters on December 23, 2022.