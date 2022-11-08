Emily Blunt Being a Badass to PJ Harvey in ‘The English’ — “So Freakin’ Cool”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Emily Blunt (The Jungle Cruise, Mary Poppins Returns, The Devil Wears Prada). The English actress is promoting her new Amazon Prime series, The English. In the dramatic American Western set in 1890, Blunt plays the protagonist, Lady Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman who seeks revenge on the man she believes is responsible for the death of her son.

Emily Blunt fans are going wild for The English trailer (above). One replied: “Emily Blunt being a badass to PJ Harvey makes this one of my favorite trailers of all time.” (The song featured in the trailer is PJ Harvey’s ‘Rid of Me,’ which the title of “her second and most ferocious album.”) Another Emily Blunt fan chimed in: “This looks so freakin’ cool.”

Blunt is turning heads in a hot red jumpsuit (above) and a gorgeous curve-hugging gown (below) as she promotes The English, which is available beginning Friday, November 11.

Blunt will appear next on the big screen in the film Pain Hustlers. She plays another single mother — a modern one named Liza, who finds work at a failing pharmacy in Central Florida and ends up in “the middle of a criminal conspiracy.” The recently named “Sexiest Man Alive” Chris Evans co-stars.