Molly Sims Says Elton John Turned Her On to Cream Pigment, “My Guilty Obsession”

When not on a movie set or runway, model/actress Molly Sims (Las Vegas, Yes Man) likes to shop. “A LOT,” she says. While on “semi-bed rest,” Sims said she recently restocked all of her “cult favorite” makeup items at Sephora. She also refers to them as her “guilty obsessions.”

When Molly lists Danessa Myricks Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream, she tags mega star Sir Elton John, who says he recommended the product to her. It’s a “multipurpose, long-wearing cream pigment that can safely be used on eyes, lips, and cheeks for up to 24 hours.”

Molly is also ahead of the Christmas shopping game. As seen in the ad above for the holiday gift guide company Mark and Graham. She reports that she’s already “picked over 60 items for everyone on my list.”

And when not shopping, Molly Sims is talking to famous friends including Victoria Beckham on her podcast Lipstick on the Rim. Listen above as “Posh Spice” talks about how much she learned about makeup from her days with the Spice Girls. She too is guilty of “obsessing” over pigment!