Bebe Rexha Reveals Amazing ‘Dark Wing Angel’ Dress She Didn’t Wear at AMAs

American pop star Bebe Rexha turned heads at the American Music Awards (AMA) in a stunning red gown with big fluffy layers of taffeta, long sheer red gloves, and above-the-knee stiletto boots, see below.

One week after the AMAs and looks like Bebe might have regrets. When she shared the photo below, she wrote: “Out take of this beautiful dress from the AMA’s. This look never made it to the red carpet…“

If the red dress looked like a swarm of red rose petals, the smoky gray dress above looks like the wings of dove or a mythical goddess out of a sexy sci-fi movie. One fan said Rexha looked like a “Dark winged angel.“

The native New Yorker has been on a roll with the big shouldered look on the red carpet, as seen above at the MTV EVAs.

Rexha was dressed by celebrity stylist Law Roach, who often works with Hollywood movie star Zendaya (above).