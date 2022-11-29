Christina Ricci Sizzles In Sheer Black Lace Dress, Goodbye Wednesday

Hollywood movie star Christina Ricci (Monster, Mermaids, Casper) is promoting the new Netflix series Wednesday. It’s about the death obsessed 13-year-old girl whom Ricci played as a child in The Addams Family movies. In the series, Ricci, who is now 42 and the mother of two children in real-life, plays the character Marilyn Thornhill. That’s right, Ricci had to say goodbye to Wednesday. Watch trailer below.

Ricci is talking about the new series with magazines including Bust which features Ricci on the cover modeling a sheer black lace dress by fashion label Rodarte.

Actress Ruby Cruz wore the same ensemble to the Willow premiere but with a bra and boots (below).

Ricci wore another black lace dress by Rodarte — embellished with a spider! — on the red carpet at the Netflix Wednesday movie premiere, see below.

And just to prove that Ricci does wear non-black Rodarte dress — see her in the floral black lace trimmed dress below.

Get ready to see more of Ricci: her popular horror thriller series Yellowjackets with Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear, Natural Born Killers) was renewed for a second season.