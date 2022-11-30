Adam Sandler Stopped in Midtown With Fat Joe Book, “Looks Like Ali G”

New York rapper Fat Joe is a hustler. When no one knew him in the 1990s, he hit the streets of Manhattan, walked inside the new Hard Rock Cafe restaurant and passed out mixed tapes to anyone he thought he could help his career.

Fast forward 25 years and Fat Joe is still grinding. While walking the city streets, promoting his memoir, The Book of Jose, he spots Hollywood movie star Adam Sandler and puts a copy of his book in the funnyman’s hands. Fat Joe didn’t get just one photo, he got three.

Fat Joe’s fans are complimenting the rapper/author on the celebrity endorsement. More than one fan replied: “Dope!’ while one asked: “Why does he look like Ali G?” Ali G is the satirical fictional character portrayed by Sasha Baron Cohen (Borat). Note Ali G’s jersey — that’s an Allen Iverson 76ers jersey.

Sandler played a scout for the 76ers in his most recent film, Hustle.